Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Konaseema Comment

A new controversy has erupted after Telangana Congress MLA Anirudh Reddy sharply criticised Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his recent “jinxed Konaseema” remark. Pawan commented on his visit to the region, but the issue resurfaced when Anirudh demanded an apology.

Anirudh questioned Pawan’s loyalty to Andhra Pradesh. He said that if Pawan truly cared for AP, he should sell his properties in Telangana instead of expanding them. He asked how Pawan could accuse Telangana people of casting an evil eye on Konaseema while continuing to invest in the state. He also suggested that Pawan might not have entered films without Chiranjeevi’s support, adding fuel to the debate.

The MLA said Pawan’s comments were offensive and irresponsible. He argued that Telangana never stopped anyone’s progress and reminded that Pawan lost the 2019 elections. According to him, the Jana Sena chief won in 2024 only because of Chandrababu Naidu’s alliance. He also mocked Pawan’s statement of becoming Chief Minister after fifteen years, questioning what he planned to achieve at seventy.

Anirudh’s remarks follow similar criticism from former minister Jagadish Reddy, who also condemned Pawan earlier. Both leaders said insulting Telangana would not be tolerated. With the issue trending on social media, all eyes are now on how Jana Sena will respond.