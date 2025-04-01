Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat protests before My Home Vihanga

Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat held a protest before My Home Vihanga luxury residential apartments complex at Gachi Bowli on Tuesday, alleging that BRS and BJP have colluded and flaring up tensions in Kancha Gachi Bowli by misleading HCU students.

Firebrand MLC Balmoori Venkat, during the protest, highlighted how past BRS is maintaining double standards in this issue and acting subservient to high profile business tycoon My Home Rameshwar Rao.

“BRS and BJP have colluded and trying to flare up tensions in Kancha Gachi Bowli. It is very surprising that suddenly BRS and BJP have become environmentally conscious and concerned over students welfare,” said Balmoori Venkat speaking to media during his protest at My Home Vihanga apartments complex.

“There is more than 2,400 acres land in Survey No 25 in Kancha Gachi Bowli. There is clear evidence that University of Hyderabad Registrar has given 534 acres in the same survey number in Kancha Gachibowli to Telangana Govt in return for 397 acres in Gopanpally in 2004. But BRS and BJP have been spreading false propaganda that Govt is selling HCU lands,” explained MLC Balmoori Venkat.

“When IMG Bharat, a company owned by Billi Rao tried to usurp 543 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, it was Congress Chief Ministers YS Rajashekara Reddy, Konijeti Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy who saved that lands,” underlined Balmoor Venkat.

“However after BRS came to power, KCR Govt allotted 25 acres to My Home Rameshwara Rao for construction of My Home Vihanga. As Rameshwar Rao was close to BRS and BJP, no leader from these parties raised any protest then. Even Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay received suitcases from My Home Group. BRS Govt took even extra care and laid a 100-ft road for My Home Vihanga. Why were they not concerned about environment then?” questioned MLC Balmoori Venkat, hitting back at BRS and BJP vehemently.