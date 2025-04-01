x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat protests before My Home Vihanga

Published on April 1, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Controversy Over Cisco Meeting and Zero Impact
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Introduces New Rice Card System
image
Vigilance inquiry on HCA in full swing
image
Tollywood Producers to work on Piracy
image
Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat protests before My Home Vihanga

Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat protests before My Home Vihanga

Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat held a protest before My Home Vihanga luxury residential apartments complex at Gachi Bowli on Tuesday, alleging that BRS and BJP have colluded and flaring up tensions in Kancha Gachi Bowli by misleading HCU students.

Firebrand MLC Balmoori Venkat, during the protest, highlighted how past BRS is maintaining double standards in this issue and acting subservient to high profile business tycoon My Home Rameshwar Rao.

“BRS and BJP have colluded and trying to flare up tensions in Kancha Gachi Bowli. It is very surprising that suddenly BRS and BJP have become environmentally conscious and concerned over students welfare,” said Balmoori Venkat speaking to media during his protest at My Home Vihanga apartments complex.

“There is more than 2,400 acres land in Survey No 25 in Kancha Gachi Bowli. There is clear evidence that University of Hyderabad Registrar has given 534 acres in the same survey number in Kancha Gachibowli to Telangana Govt in return for 397 acres in Gopanpally in 2004. But BRS and BJP have been spreading false propaganda that Govt is selling HCU lands,” explained MLC Balmoori Venkat.

“When IMG Bharat, a company owned by Billi Rao tried to usurp 543 acres in Kancha Gachibowli, it was Congress Chief Ministers YS Rajashekara Reddy, Konijeti Rosaiah and Kiran Kumar Reddy who saved that lands,” underlined Balmoor Venkat.

“However after BRS came to power, KCR Govt allotted 25 acres to My Home Rameshwara Rao for construction of My Home Vihanga. As Rameshwar Rao was close to BRS and BJP, no leader from these parties raised any protest then. Even Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay received suitcases from My Home Group. BRS Govt took even extra care and laid a 100-ft road for My Home Vihanga. Why were they not concerned about environment then?” questioned MLC Balmoori Venkat, hitting back at BRS and BJP vehemently.

Next Tollywood Producers to work on Piracy Previous Vijay’s Jana Nayagan sold for Record Price
else

TRENDING

image
Tollywood Producers to work on Piracy
image
Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat protests before My Home Vihanga
image
Vijay’s Jana Nayagan sold for Record Price

Latest

image
Controversy Over Cisco Meeting and Zero Impact
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Introduces New Rice Card System
image
Vigilance inquiry on HCA in full swing
image
Tollywood Producers to work on Piracy
image
Congress MLC Balmoori Venkat protests before My Home Vihanga

Most Read

image
Controversy Over Cisco Meeting and Zero Impact
image
Andhra Pradesh Government Introduces New Rice Card System
image
Vigilance inquiry on HCA in full swing

Related Articles

Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga disha patani glittary look in gray Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025 Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink Saiee M Manjrekar Hot Poses Naga Chaitanya at MAD Square Pre release EVent Rashmika Mandanna In Sikandar Trailer Launch Event