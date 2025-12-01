x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
View all stories
Home > Politics

Congress Pushes for Dominance as Village Polls Heat Up in Telangana

Published on December 1, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres
image
Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

Congress Pushes for Dominance as Village Polls Heat Up in Telangana

revanth reddy

Village panchayat elections in Telangana have turned into a fierce political battleground. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed ruling party MLAs to ensure that at least 80 percent of Congress-backed candidates win. His directive raised the stakes and pushed legislators to treat this election cycle as a matter of prestige.

Opposition MLAs from the BRS are also fighting with full force. With ZPTC and municipal elections likely to follow soon after, leaders from every party are determined not to lose ground.

Aspiring Candidates Flood Sarpanch Races

In many constituencies, group politics and internal disputes within parties have become major challenges for MLAs. In the combined Medak and Vikarabad districts, Congress strongholds like Narayankhed, Medak, Andole, Husnabad, Kodangal, Vikarabad, Parigi and Tandur are witnessing an unusually high number of sarpanch aspirants.

Several major panchayats have dozens of contenders fighting for a single seat. The BRS is facing a similar rush of aspirants in Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbak, Narsapur, Zaheerabad and Sangareddy. Encouragement from local MLAs has intensified the competition and turned many contests into high-voltage clashes.

Efforts to Build Consensus Face Resistance

When too many candidates from the same party enter the race, MLAs are struggling to bring them to a consensus. They fear that a split in votes will benefit rival parties. Even after repeated assurances and persuasion, some aspirants refuse to step aside.

MLAs are delegating conflict-resolution efforts to local leaders. When that fails, they are stepping in personally to negotiate, hoping to avoid any internal fallout.

Financial Support Becomes a Talking Point

There is active buzz about MLAs offering financial assistance to selected sarpanch candidates. Many leaders are reportedly promising campaign materials and limited funding to help their preferred nominees build momentum. In a few places, funds have already been distributed. These claims are spreading rapidly and shaping local political conversations.

Congress Mobilizes Strong Machinery in MLA-Vacant Segments

In constituencies without Congress MLAs, the party has assigned responsibility to in-charges. Welfare schemes like the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund are being handled through party leaders to maintain visibility.

The BRS, on the other hand, is running an aggressive campaign highlighting what it calls the failures of the previous government. The party has set up coordination teams of ten to fifteen senior workers in each village to secure victories for its sarpanch candidates. It is also working to ensure that only one official candidate enters the race with party backing, reducing the risk of vote splitting.

Polling to Take Place in Three Phases

Telangana will conduct sarpanch polling on December 11, 14 and 17. Results will be announced on the same day. The State Election Commission has confirmed elections for 12,728 gram panchayats. Nominations have already closed for the first phase, and filing is underway for the second.

Next December 2025 Release Chart Updated Previous Akhanda 2 Jukebox: Impressive Songs Hidden
else

TRENDING

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres

Latest

image
Title Glimpse: Anand Deverakonda’s Epic
image
Why Are Fans Still Holding On? The Painful Reaction to Samantha’s New Beginning
image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 will do Shiva Thandavam in theatres
image
Buzz: Nani to work with Tamil Director?

Most Read

image
AP Politics Heats Up as Six MLCs Face Crucial Decision on Their Pending Resignations
image
Congress Pushes for Dominance as Village Polls Heat Up in Telangana
image
Bonda Uma Demands Krishna District Be Renamed After Vangaveeti Ranga

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025