Congress Pushes for Dominance as Village Polls Heat Up in Telangana

Village panchayat elections in Telangana have turned into a fierce political battleground. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed ruling party MLAs to ensure that at least 80 percent of Congress-backed candidates win. His directive raised the stakes and pushed legislators to treat this election cycle as a matter of prestige.

Opposition MLAs from the BRS are also fighting with full force. With ZPTC and municipal elections likely to follow soon after, leaders from every party are determined not to lose ground.

Aspiring Candidates Flood Sarpanch Races

In many constituencies, group politics and internal disputes within parties have become major challenges for MLAs. In the combined Medak and Vikarabad districts, Congress strongholds like Narayankhed, Medak, Andole, Husnabad, Kodangal, Vikarabad, Parigi and Tandur are witnessing an unusually high number of sarpanch aspirants.

Several major panchayats have dozens of contenders fighting for a single seat. The BRS is facing a similar rush of aspirants in Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbak, Narsapur, Zaheerabad and Sangareddy. Encouragement from local MLAs has intensified the competition and turned many contests into high-voltage clashes.

Efforts to Build Consensus Face Resistance

When too many candidates from the same party enter the race, MLAs are struggling to bring them to a consensus. They fear that a split in votes will benefit rival parties. Even after repeated assurances and persuasion, some aspirants refuse to step aside.

MLAs are delegating conflict-resolution efforts to local leaders. When that fails, they are stepping in personally to negotiate, hoping to avoid any internal fallout.

Financial Support Becomes a Talking Point

There is active buzz about MLAs offering financial assistance to selected sarpanch candidates. Many leaders are reportedly promising campaign materials and limited funding to help their preferred nominees build momentum. In a few places, funds have already been distributed. These claims are spreading rapidly and shaping local political conversations.

Congress Mobilizes Strong Machinery in MLA-Vacant Segments

In constituencies without Congress MLAs, the party has assigned responsibility to in-charges. Welfare schemes like the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund are being handled through party leaders to maintain visibility.

The BRS, on the other hand, is running an aggressive campaign highlighting what it calls the failures of the previous government. The party has set up coordination teams of ten to fifteen senior workers in each village to secure victories for its sarpanch candidates. It is also working to ensure that only one official candidate enters the race with party backing, reducing the risk of vote splitting.

Polling to Take Place in Three Phases

Telangana will conduct sarpanch polling on December 11, 14 and 17. Results will be announced on the same day. The State Election Commission has confirmed elections for 12,728 gram panchayats. Nominations have already closed for the first phase, and filing is underway for the second.