x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
View all stories
Home > Politics

Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR

Published on January 17, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada
image
VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel
image
Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR
image
More Damage done for Raja Saab
image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case

Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of wasting two years in power on symbolism rather than governance. He said the government had focused only on changing names and identities instead of delivering real development to the people.
Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, KTR said the renaming of TS to TG brought no benefit to the public. He questioned who actually gained from these changes and alleged that the government was attempting to dilute Telangana’s cultural and historical identity. He criticised the move to alter the Telangana Thalli image and warned against removing iconic symbols like Charminar from the state emblem. He also recalled that the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam was already removed earlier.

KTR said that despite being in power for two years, the Congress government failed to show any visible progress in Hyderabad. He asked whether even a single new road or flyover had been built during this period. He reminded the ruling party that power is not permanent and said leaders who ignore public responsibility would be remembered poorly by history.

Raising concern over Secunderabad’s identity, KTR alleged that the government was deliberately trying to erase its distinct character. He said a peaceful rally was planned by citizens cutting across party lines, but thousands were arrested to suppress dissent. He condemned the arrests and said the BRS would fight legally for justice.

KTR demanded the immediate and unconditional release of those detained. He made it clear that BRS respects public sentiment and will continue to stand with the people in protecting Telangana’s identity and heritage.

Next VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel Previous More Damage done for Raja Saab
else

TRENDING

image
VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel
image
More Damage done for Raja Saab
image
Can Allu Arjun Escape the Disaster Streak?

Latest

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada
image
VT15 Poster: Mystery Man & Dragon Vessel
image
Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR
image
More Damage done for Raja Saab
image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case

Most Read

image
Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan Launch India’s Largest Green Ammonia Project in Kakinada
image
Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR
image
ED Summons Vijayasai Reddy in AP Liquor Policy Case

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch