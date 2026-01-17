Congress Spent Two Years on Renaming, Not Governance KTR

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Telangana, accusing Chief Minister Revanth Reddy of wasting two years in power on symbolism rather than governance. He said the government had focused only on changing names and identities instead of delivering real development to the people.

Speaking to the media at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, KTR said the renaming of TS to TG brought no benefit to the public. He questioned who actually gained from these changes and alleged that the government was attempting to dilute Telangana’s cultural and historical identity. He criticised the move to alter the Telangana Thalli image and warned against removing iconic symbols like Charminar from the state emblem. He also recalled that the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam was already removed earlier.

KTR said that despite being in power for two years, the Congress government failed to show any visible progress in Hyderabad. He asked whether even a single new road or flyover had been built during this period. He reminded the ruling party that power is not permanent and said leaders who ignore public responsibility would be remembered poorly by history.

Raising concern over Secunderabad’s identity, KTR alleged that the government was deliberately trying to erase its distinct character. He said a peaceful rally was planned by citizens cutting across party lines, but thousands were arrested to suppress dissent. He condemned the arrests and said the BRS would fight legally for justice.

KTR demanded the immediate and unconditional release of those detained. He made it clear that BRS respects public sentiment and will continue to stand with the people in protecting Telangana’s identity and heritage.