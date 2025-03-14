x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Malaika Arora Stuns In Black
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot
Dilruba Movie Review
Dilruba Movie Review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Disha Patani Random Pictures
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
View all stories
Home > Politics

Congress steps up attack on BRS senior Jagadish Reddy

Published on March 14, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
BRS MLAs file Police complaint on CM Revanth Reddy
image
MLC Naga Babu makes unnecessary and insensitive comments
image
Congress steps up attack on BRS senior Jagadish Reddy
image
No Relief for Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case
image
Bollywood mourns Deb Mukherjee’s Demise

Congress steps up attack on BRS senior Jagadish Reddy

jagadeesh reddy

Ruling Congress has stepped up its attack on BRS senior MLA and former Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, as his comments on Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, became controversial.

Senior MP Mallu Ravi demanded expulsion of Jagadish Reddy from Assembly. He alleged that Jagadish Reddy has humiliated Gaddam Prasad Kumar just because he is a Dalit, demanding strict action against BRS senior leader.

“BRS has always been humiliating Dalits. KCR, after announcing that he would make a Dalit CM, did not keep up his word. Later he even humiliated Dalit leader T Rajaiah by unceremoniously removing him from Deputy CM post,” said Mallu Ravi.

“Dalit MLA Sampath was expelled from Assembly during BRS rule. Now BRS is humiliating even Dalit Speaker. The way Jagadish Reddy behaved with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is certianly humiliating. He should be expelled from Assembly for insulting a Dalit Speaker,” demanded MP Mallu Ravi.

Several Congress seniors have raised the same voice that, Jagadish Reddy has humiliated Gaddam Prasad Kumar, because he is a Dalit.

Meanwhile Congress party’s second rung leaders Satish Madiga, Mary Madiga and others filed SC/ST Atrocities case against former Minister and MLA Jagadish Reddy at Saifabad Police Station, complaining that BRS senior has humiliated Dalit Speaker.

Next MLC Naga Babu makes unnecessary and insensitive comments Previous No Relief for Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case
else

TRENDING

image
No Relief for Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case
image
Bollywood mourns Deb Mukherjee’s Demise
image
Past Debts Haunting Puri Jagannadh

Latest

image
BRS MLAs file Police complaint on CM Revanth Reddy
image
MLC Naga Babu makes unnecessary and insensitive comments
image
Congress steps up attack on BRS senior Jagadish Reddy
image
No Relief for Ranya Rao in Gold Smuggling Case
image
Bollywood mourns Deb Mukherjee’s Demise

Most Read

image
BRS MLAs file Police complaint on CM Revanth Reddy
image
MLC Naga Babu makes unnecessary and insensitive comments
image
Congress steps up attack on BRS senior Jagadish Reddy

Related Articles

Holi Celebrations Of Celebrities Sivaji Photoshoot Court Movie Malaika Arora Stuns In Black Anushka Sen Slays In Bikini Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles as Roohi Chiranjeevi Latest Photoshoot Dilruba Movie Review Court : State Vs A Nobody Movie review Anushka Sen Bikini Vibe Disha Patani Random Pictures Sree Leela In Robinhood Movie Press Meet Kiran Abbavaram Interview for Dilruba Movie Promotions Avika Gor In Shanmukha Movie Trailer Launch Event Chiranjeevi – Sree Leela on Vishwambara Movie Sets Vaishnavi Chaitanya Stuns In Saree Khushi Kapoor Dazzling Look In Manish Malhotra Outfit Shruti Haasan Beautiful Look In Red Outfit Deepika Padukone Glows In A Glittery Gown Kathy Davison At Dilruba Trailer Launch Event Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree