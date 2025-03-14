Congress steps up attack on BRS senior Jagadish Reddy

Ruling Congress has stepped up its attack on BRS senior MLA and former Minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, as his comments on Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, became controversial.

Senior MP Mallu Ravi demanded expulsion of Jagadish Reddy from Assembly. He alleged that Jagadish Reddy has humiliated Gaddam Prasad Kumar just because he is a Dalit, demanding strict action against BRS senior leader.

“BRS has always been humiliating Dalits. KCR, after announcing that he would make a Dalit CM, did not keep up his word. Later he even humiliated Dalit leader T Rajaiah by unceremoniously removing him from Deputy CM post,” said Mallu Ravi.

“Dalit MLA Sampath was expelled from Assembly during BRS rule. Now BRS is humiliating even Dalit Speaker. The way Jagadish Reddy behaved with Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar is certianly humiliating. He should be expelled from Assembly for insulting a Dalit Speaker,” demanded MP Mallu Ravi.

Several Congress seniors have raised the same voice that, Jagadish Reddy has humiliated Gaddam Prasad Kumar, because he is a Dalit.

Meanwhile Congress party’s second rung leaders Satish Madiga, Mary Madiga and others filed SC/ST Atrocities case against former Minister and MLA Jagadish Reddy at Saifabad Police Station, complaining that BRS senior has humiliated Dalit Speaker.