x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Politics

Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture

Published on June 25, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments
image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram
image
Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang
image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court

Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture

Congress party senior leader, former MP V Hanumantha Rao raised concern over co-living culture in Hyderabad, saying this is leading to many unhealthy practices in the society. He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take steps to control co-living spaces in Telangana capital Hyderabad, which is also home to a vibrant IT industry.

“Co-living culture is rising in Hyderabad. Co-living spaces, where men and women live together, are coming up in large numbers in Hitech City area in Hyderabad. This is very unhealthy and dangerous trend and will lead to many societal ills,” said former MP V Hanumanth Rao.

The co-living spaces are normally run in Hitech City, Madhapur, Gachibowli and other areas, which are considered as IT zone of Hyderabad. Therefore VH urged IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and CM Revanth Reddy to crack down on co-living spaces.

Veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao reasoned, how uncontrolled relationships between boys and girls are leading to illicit relationships, murders and other crimes.

“We had seen faction murders in the past. Now, we are seeing ‘love murders’. Wife is killing her husband for illicit relationships. Daughter is killing own mother for lover. Incidents like these are extremely worrying and raise serious concerns over the future of our society,” rued former Rajyasabha MP V Hanumantha Rao, addressing a thought provoking press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Septuagenarian leader V Hanumantha Rao had raised objection over Arjun Reddy movie’s kissing poster during its release in the past and hit headlines. His objection was that, the overtly sexual poster would mislead youth. Now he has once again raised a sensational and serious issue, affecting present day youth.

Former TPCC chief V Hanumantha Rao urged social activists, psychologists, intellectuals to address the increasing crimes and unhealthy practices relating to men-women relationships.

Next Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments Previous Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram
else

TRENDING

image
Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram
image
Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang

Latest

image
Sathyaraj slams Pawan Kalyan over recent comments
image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture
image
Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya’s film goes for Ram
image
Akhil has to Deliver to complete 2025 on a Bang
image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court

Most Read

image
Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture
image
Jagan Fears Arrest – Files Petition in High Court
image
“YSRCP name should be changed to Rappa Rappa Party”

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration