Congress veteran raises concern over co-living culture

Congress party senior leader, former MP V Hanumantha Rao raised concern over co-living culture in Hyderabad, saying this is leading to many unhealthy practices in the society. He urged Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to take steps to control co-living spaces in Telangana capital Hyderabad, which is also home to a vibrant IT industry.

“Co-living culture is rising in Hyderabad. Co-living spaces, where men and women live together, are coming up in large numbers in Hitech City area in Hyderabad. This is very unhealthy and dangerous trend and will lead to many societal ills,” said former MP V Hanumanth Rao.

The co-living spaces are normally run in Hitech City, Madhapur, Gachibowli and other areas, which are considered as IT zone of Hyderabad. Therefore VH urged IT Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and CM Revanth Reddy to crack down on co-living spaces.

Veteran leader V Hanumantha Rao reasoned, how uncontrolled relationships between boys and girls are leading to illicit relationships, murders and other crimes.

“We had seen faction murders in the past. Now, we are seeing ‘love murders’. Wife is killing her husband for illicit relationships. Daughter is killing own mother for lover. Incidents like these are extremely worrying and raise serious concerns over the future of our society,” rued former Rajyasabha MP V Hanumantha Rao, addressing a thought provoking press conference at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Septuagenarian leader V Hanumantha Rao had raised objection over Arjun Reddy movie’s kissing poster during its release in the past and hit headlines. His objection was that, the overtly sexual poster would mislead youth. Now he has once again raised a sensational and serious issue, affecting present day youth.

Former TPCC chief V Hanumantha Rao urged social activists, psychologists, intellectuals to address the increasing crimes and unhealthy practices relating to men-women relationships.