Construction is TDP’s policy while destruction is YSRCP’s, says Lokesh

In a vengeful attitude the local YSRCP activists damaged the vegetable shop in Kurnool as the vendor, Ramu, has offered harathi to Lokesh during his Yuva Galam pada yatra. On learning about this, Lokesh decided to extend financial assistance to the vegetable vendor.

“While Chandrababu Naidu as the chief minister of the State is known for development as he builds structures, Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, in known for destruction and he demolishes the structures constructed by Chandrababu,” remarked Lokesh on Tuesday during his pada yatra after announcing the financial assistance to the vegetable vendor. These are YSRCP’s destruction and TDP’s construction policies, he added.

Meanwhile at Rapur village in Venkatagiri Assembly segment, people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of Lokesh during the Yuva Galam and began narrating their cup of woes to him. Responding to them, Lokesh promised to bring down the taxes and the power tarif soon after the TDP assumes power besides supplying three gas cylinders for every house per annum.

When the Dalits of the same village met Lokesh and wanted TDP support for SC categorisation, he said that his party is committed for the welfare of the downtrodden sections of society and do social justice to them. Also, the TDP will certainly give preference to Madigas as per their population ratio, he said.

When the villagers of Siddavaram complained of liquor shops on the way the children go to schools, Lokesh said that immediately after the TDP is into ruling again all such liquor shops will be removed. “Jagan is more interested in ‘J’ brand than the welfare of the people,” Lokesh said and added that the coming TDP government will also take up construction of internal roads in all the rural areas.