Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Allu Arjun on his birthday 2025
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Lean Look
Sonal Chauhan Diva Look In Lehenga
Amyra Dastur Sun Kissed Photo Shoot
Nikki Tamboli Stunning Looks
Krithi Shetty Sun Kissed Photoshoot
Avika Gor Perfect Curves In Brown
Home > Politics

Content creator troubling star MLC Vijayashanthi

Published on April 12, 2025 by swathy

Film star-turned-politician Vijayashanti is allegedly being troubled by a content creator named Chandra Kiran Reddy. Vijayashanti’s husband Srinivas Prasad filed a complaint with Police at Banjara Hills Police Station on Saturday.

According to the inputs from sources close to star MLC Vijaya Shanthi, a content creator named Chandra Kiran Reddy got acquainted with Vijayashanti and her team, after introducing himself as content creator. Chandrakiran Reddy had reportedly even handled Vijayashanti’s social media handles and online activity.

According to the complaint of Srinivas Prasad, though Chandrakiran Reddy was entrusted with the responsibility of handling woman star politician’s social media, relationship soured between them later. Srinivas Prasad alleged Chandrakiran’s behavior as the reason for the rift between both parties.

While all this happened about three years ago, when Vijayashanti was in BJP, Chandra Kiran Reddy has allegedly been creating fresh trouble for the star politcian. It is said that he has been threatening Vijayashanti and Srinivas Prasad of bad consequences in the guise of demanding previous dues.

Vijayashanti’s husband Srinivas Prasad stressed in Police complaint that, Chandra Kiran Reddy has maliciously brought in dues payment demand, though they do not owe any money to him.

On professional front, both in politics and movies, Vijayashanti is on cloud nine. She has sworn in as MLC from Congress recently. In movies, she is playing title role in hero Kalyanram’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi movie.

