Content creator troubling star MLC Vijayashanthi

Film star-turned-politician Vijayashanti is allegedly being troubled by a content creator named Chandra Kiran Reddy. Vijayashanti’s husband Srinivas Prasad filed a complaint with Police at Banjara Hills Police Station on Saturday.

According to the inputs from sources close to star MLC Vijaya Shanthi, a content creator named Chandra Kiran Reddy got acquainted with Vijayashanti and her team, after introducing himself as content creator. Chandrakiran Reddy had reportedly even handled Vijayashanti’s social media handles and online activity.

According to the complaint of Srinivas Prasad, though Chandrakiran Reddy was entrusted with the responsibility of handling woman star politician’s social media, relationship soured between them later. Srinivas Prasad alleged Chandrakiran’s behavior as the reason for the rift between both parties.

While all this happened about three years ago, when Vijayashanti was in BJP, Chandra Kiran Reddy has allegedly been creating fresh trouble for the star politcian. It is said that he has been threatening Vijayashanti and Srinivas Prasad of bad consequences in the guise of demanding previous dues.

Vijayashanti’s husband Srinivas Prasad stressed in Police complaint that, Chandra Kiran Reddy has maliciously brought in dues payment demand, though they do not owe any money to him.

On professional front, both in politics and movies, Vijayashanti is on cloud nine. She has sworn in as MLC from Congress recently. In movies, she is playing title role in hero Kalyanram’s Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi movie.