Content Delay to impact OG Numbers

OG is the most awaited Telugu film of the year and the film surprised everyone with the pre-release business and sales. The advance bookings in USA and Canada were opened one month in advance and they are exceptional. OG broke many records through the pre-release sales and the team is well aware of the humongous opening that the film would get. But the team is yet to deliver the content on time and some of the shows in the major multiplex chains are getting canceled.

There would be strict rules implemented in all the multiplexes abroad and the content has to be delivered well in advance. Else, the chain will just cancel the shows. Now several shows across the USA and Canada are getting canceled due to the delay in the content. This will impact the premiere and opening day numbers of OG in USA and Canada.

The team had ample time to complete the post-production work and Mega fans are left wondering why there is a delay. The trailer too was delayed and it was out yesterday. The film’s director Sujeeth and the makers DVV Entertainment are trolled for the delay. The film will release with special premieres on September 24th night and on a grand release on September 25th in theatres.