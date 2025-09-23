x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Content Delay to impact OG Numbers

Published on September 23, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Prabhas has nothing to do with Deepika’s Exit
image
Content Delay to impact OG Numbers
image
Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama
image
Trending News Today
image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal

Content Delay to impact OG Numbers

OG is the most awaited Telugu film of the year and the film surprised everyone with the pre-release business and sales. The advance bookings in USA and Canada were opened one month in advance and they are exceptional. OG broke many records through the pre-release sales and the team is well aware of the humongous opening that the film would get. But the team is yet to deliver the content on time and some of the shows in the major multiplex chains are getting canceled.

There would be strict rules implemented in all the multiplexes abroad and the content has to be delivered well in advance. Else, the chain will just cancel the shows. Now several shows across the USA and Canada are getting canceled due to the delay in the content. This will impact the premiere and opening day numbers of OG in USA and Canada.

The team had ample time to complete the post-production work and Mega fans are left wondering why there is a delay. The trailer too was delayed and it was out yesterday. The film’s director Sujeeth and the makers DVV Entertainment are trolled for the delay. The film will release with special premieres on September 24th night and on a grand release on September 25th in theatres.

Next Prabhas has nothing to do with Deepika’s Exit Previous Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama
else

TRENDING

image
Prabhas has nothing to do with Deepika’s Exit
image
Content Delay to impact OG Numbers
image
OG gets a new GO in Andhra Pradesh

Latest

image
Prabhas has nothing to do with Deepika’s Exit
image
Content Delay to impact OG Numbers
image
Bigg Boss Season 9: Swapping Nominations and High Drama
image
Trending News Today
image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy’s quick response on ex-DSP’s ordeal
image
Nara Lokesh hits out at YSRCP, exposes Jagan’s splurge on travel
image
Jonnagiri: India’s First Private Gold Mine Set to Shine

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions