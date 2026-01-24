Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai

Controversial Bollywood actor and critic Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai cops last night after he opened fire. He was taken into custody as the prime suspect. Popularly known as KRK, Kamaal R Khan has been in the custody of Oshiwara cops since last night. Kamaal R Khan accepted the responsibility of opening fire from his licensed gun and his gun was seized by the cops. Two bullets were recovered from Nalanda Society: one from the second floor and other from the fourth floor. A team of 18 cops from the Oshiwara police station are investigating the case.

The CCTV footage did not reveal much details and the cops are clueless for now. After the primary investigation, Kamaal R Khan has been arrested in the case. Kamaal R Khan has landed into several controversies because of his harsh comments on actors and he is known for his film reviews. He hasn’t been seen in any successful Hindi films in the recent years.