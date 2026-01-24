x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai

Published on January 24, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026?
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April
image
Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai
image
Dil Raju getting back to Bollywood
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to take Ram Charan’s Slot

Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai

Controversial Bollywood actor and critic Kamaal R Khan has been arrested by the Mumbai cops last night after he opened fire. He was taken into custody as the prime suspect. Popularly known as KRK, Kamaal R Khan has been in the custody of Oshiwara cops since last night. Kamaal R Khan accepted the responsibility of opening fire from his licensed gun and his gun was seized by the cops. Two bullets were recovered from Nalanda Society: one from the second floor and other from the fourth floor. A team of 18 cops from the Oshiwara police station are investigating the case.

The CCTV footage did not reveal much details and the cops are clueless for now. After the primary investigation, Kamaal R Khan has been arrested in the case. Kamaal R Khan has landed into several controversies because of his harsh comments on actors and he is known for his film reviews. He hasn’t been seen in any successful Hindi films in the recent years.

Next Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April Previous Dil Raju getting back to Bollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026?
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April
image
Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai

Latest

image
Will Mokshagna make his Debut in 2026?
image
Nikhil’s Swayambhu looks push release to April
image
Controversial actor Kamaal R Khan Arrested in Mumbai
image
Dil Raju getting back to Bollywood
image
Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan to take Ram Charan’s Slot

Most Read

image
Political Tensions Flare Up Again in Tadipatri
image
Tirumala Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case Nears Closure as SIT Prepares Charge Sheet
image
Coalition Politics or Collapse: Vijayasai Reddy’s Sharp Message to YSRCP

Related Articles

Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026 Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look Simran Choudhary casual look Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look Sharvari Wagh Stunning look Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event