Controversial Ex-YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav Taken into Police Custody

Guntur police have taken former YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav into custody after he allegedly blocked a vehicle transporting Chebrolu Kiran. Madhav not only obstructed the vehicle but also reportedly threatened Kiran. This incident occurred while police were transferring Kiran from Mangalagiri to Guntur.

Madhav followed the police vehicle all the way to Guntur. Police ultimately detained the former MP for interfering with their official duties. The TDP government is taking strict action against inappropriate social media comments, even against its own party members. The party suspended ITDP worker Chebrolu Kiran for making inappropriate comments about YS Bharathi and asked police to file a case against him.

Mangalagiri Rural Police detained Kiran at Ibrahimpatnam based on information that he was traveling from Hyderabad in a vehicle. According to reliable sources, Kiran told police he made these comments seeking recognition, similar to what he received after his comments about Rushikonda Palace.

The TDP alliance government has taken numerous measures over the past nine months to control social media misuse. The government has shown it treats inappropriate comments against YS Jagan and his family members just as seriously as other cases. This latest arrest demonstrates once again that the TDP government will deal harshly with anyone making derogatory or disgusting comments about individuals and their family members, regardless of their party affiliation.