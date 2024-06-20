Controversial Statements: TDP Leaders Should Avoid the Mistakes of YSRCP

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) must heed the lessons from the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) debacle, primarily caused by the controversial and offensive comments made by its leaders. During their tenure, leaders such as Roja, Kodali Nani, Vallabhaneni Vamsi, Ambati Rambabu, and Perni Nani made derogatory remarks that alienated the public. Roja’s insult towards Pawan Kalyan, now the Deputy Chief Minister, by calling him “a 55-year-old donkey,” and Nani and Vamsi’s derogatory comments about Bhuvaneswari, wife of Chandrababu Naidu (CBN), were particularly damaging. Rambabu and Perni Nani’s incessant verbal attacks also irritated the populace. Currently, there are concerns that TDP leaders might be starting to follow a similar path, which CBN and Pawan should address immediately.

Despite Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and IT Minister Nara Lokesh’s assurances that the new government would refrain from vengeful politics and allow the law to take its course, some TDP leaders seem to be adopting aggressive tactics.

Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu:

Agriculture Minister Atchannaidu has made headlines for his controversial remarks, stating that officials must prioritize helping TDP cadres. He recalled the difficulties faced by their leaders and activists during Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and vowed to expedite their work in government offices. A video clip of his speech has gone viral, sparking debate. At a rally attended by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Atchannaidu assured TDP workers that they would be treated respectfully by government officials and threatened to sack any employees who failed to comply.

Ayyanna Patrudu

Ayyanna Patrudu recently made waves when he lashed out at irrigation and municipal officials in Narsipatnam for poor-quality roadwork. Enraged by the potholes in his hometown, Patrudu summoned the officials and berated them. He warned, “I am going to be Speaker and make you stand in the Assembly hall,” highlighting his dissatisfaction and his authoritative approach. Though his intention was good, the way he threatened government officials is not received positively by the public.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, despite her commendable efforts to rid Andhra Pradesh of intoxicating substances, has drawn criticism for her aggressive statements. Her comments about marijuana being sold on Amazon under the guise of curry leaves have become fodder for trolls. She instructed police to take strict action against anyone found suspiciously loitering or consuming marijuana after 8:30 or 9 PM, a directive that has sparked widespread discussion. While her intentions are noble, Anitha needs to be cautious with her words to avoid unnecessary controversy.

If TDP leaders continue making such mistakes, it could inadvertently strengthen the YSRCP, which would benefit from TDP’s missteps. Therefore, the TDP leadership must maintain decorum and focus on constructive governance to avoid repeating the errors of their predecessors.