Controversial YSRCP Leader Duvvada Srinivas’s Second Wife Madhuri Arrested

A birthday celebration at a Moinabad farmhouse has turned into a legal setback for Madhuri, the second wife of controversial Duvvada Srinivas. Rajendranagar police arrested her on Friday morning after receiving complaints about an unauthorized party held the previous night. The gathering was organised to celebrate Madhuri’s birthday and reportedly included several YSRCP leaders along with members from other political groups.

According to police, the event was conducted without any permissions. Guests were seen drinking heavily, dancing, and using hired DJs and orchestra systems. Locals alerted the police about the loud music and suspicious activity. Acting on these complaints, the Rajendranagar SOT team conducted an early morning raid on the farmhouse. Officers detained Madhuri along with several attendees and moved them to the police station for questioning.

During the raid, police seized multiple bottles of liquor, including smuggled foreign alcohol allegedly consumed at the party. Officials stated that the group violated rules by organising a liquor-based gathering without formal approval. They also examined the possibility of drug use, although no narcotic substances were found.

Madhuri has been in the public spotlight ever since Duvvada Srinivas married her as his second wife, a decision that stirred major controversy in 2024. Madhuri recently gained further visibility through her participation in a Bigg Boss season. This latest incident adds yet another chapter to the ongoing controversies surrounding the YSRCP leader and his personal life.