Controversy at Kakinada Medical College: JSP MLA Apologizes

A Incident at Kakinada Rangaraya Medical College (RMC) has sparked controversy in the medical community. Dr. Umamaheswara Rao, Head of the Forensic Department and Vice Chairman of College Sports, was involved in a heated confrontation with Kakinada Rural Janasena MLA Pantam Nanaji.

The dispute began over the use of the college grounds for volleyball. MLA Nanaji’s supporters had been playing there unofficially for months. When Dr. Rao advised to wait for proper permissions, the situation escalated quickly.

Witnesses report that MLA Nanaji rushed to the college grounds after his supporters complained about Dr. Rao. The confrontation turned physical, with the MLA allegedly using abusive language and attempting to assault the professor.

In the aftermath, MLA Nanaji has publicly apologized, stating, “I never treated anyone like that before. It was done in the heat of the moment. I apologize to the medical profession.”

Dr. Rao, while expressing regret over the incident, confirmed that legal action would be taken. He advised students against striking, considering patient care. The professor stated, “The FIR will be registered in a few days. We’ll first identify the culprits.”

The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from medical associations. The Andhra Pradesh Government Doctors Association demanded immediate arrest of the MLA and his followers. Dr. Pidakala Shyamsundar, the association’s state president, strongly criticized the attack.

Janasena leader and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan expressed his anger on MLA Nanaji for his actions. Local authorities, including Kakinada District Collector Shan Mohan and SP Vikrant Patil, attempted to mediate the situation.

The medical community remains unsatisfied with the MLA’s apology. Dr. Ambati Naga Radhakrishna Yadav, chairman of YSRC NTR district doctors wing, called for criminal action against all involved. He warned of potential statewide protests if proper action is not taken.

