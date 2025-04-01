Controversy Over Cisco Meeting and Zero Impact

A recent meeting between Cisco representatives and Nara Lokesh led to an MoU signing, but controversy emerged when it was discovered that Ippala Ravindra Reddy, a YCP social media activist, was part of the Cisco delegation. Telugu Desam Party workers quickly identified him through social media photos showing him standing next to Lokesh for extended conversations.

While Nara Lokesh might have been unaware of Ippala Ravindra Reddy’s background, TDP cadre questioned how his staff and officials failed to recognize someone who had posted highly offensive content on Nara Lokesh, CM Chandrababu and family. Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, Lokesh wrote directly to Cisco’s leadership team requesting that they exclude Ippala Ravindra Reddy from Andhra Pradesh projects due to his history of crossing boundaries with personal attacks against political leaders.

The latest news confirms that following Lokesh’s letter, Cisco has removed Ravindra Reddy from Andhra Pradesh projects. The core issue wasn’t merely that Ippala Ravindra Reddy criticized the Chandrababu Naidu government, which would be his right, but that he had posted extremely vulgar personal attacks targeting Lokesh, his parents, and wife Brahmani.

Despite being removed from Andhra Pradesh projects, Ippala Ravindra Reddy faces virtually no consequences. He can simply continue working with Cisco on projects in other South Indian states. Critics point out that Nara Lokesh’s team should have provided more comprehensive information in their letter, including evidence of Ippala Ravindra Reddy’s past offensive posts and legal troubles, which might have prompted Cisco to take stronger action.

Ippala Ravindra Reddy had previously been arrested by Visakhapatnam police in 2017 under SC/ST Atrocity cases, raising questions about Cisco’s background checking process. Critics note that TDP often seems unfocused in handling such matters, unlike the YSR Congress government which typically takes stronger stands. The incident has revealed persistent communication gaps within Nara Lokesh’s team .