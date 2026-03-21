Cooking Gas Shortage Troubles, Long Queues, and Delays Frustrate Consumers

Residents across the agency region are facing growing difficulties in accessing cooking gas. While officials maintain that there is no shortage, the ground reality tells a different story. Consumers are standing in long queues outside gas agencies, and in some places, “No Stock” boards have been added to the confusion.

The problem is being reported from districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad. Many households are struggling as booked cylinders are not being delivered even after three or four days. This has forced people to visit agencies in person, often waiting for hours without any guarantee of supply.

Customers arrive with empty cylinders and stand in line from as early as 5 AM. Despite the wait, many return home empty-handed due to limited stock. For working families, this has become a daily disruption. Adding to the frustration, some consumers say they receive delivery confirmation messages on their phones even when the cylinder has not been delivered. When questioned, agency staff often cite technical issues, leaving customers confused and helpless. There are also allegations from locals that some agencies are diverting domestic gas cylinders into the black market. Though these claims are strong, agency operators deny them and insist that delays are due to late arrivals of stock from supply plants.

Residents say the situation is affecting their daily lives. Many are forced to switch back to firewood stoves due to the delay in gas supply. Consumers have also raised concerns about the lack of proper home delivery. They question why they must stand in line when doorstep delivery is part of the service. Some have complained about rude behaviour from agency staff, which adds to their frustration.

On the other hand, agency representatives claim that there is no actual shortage. They say the issue is temporary and caused by delays in transportation from gas plants. They have also urged people not to believe rumors circulating on social media and assured that the supply will normalise soon.

The need of the hour is clear. Authorities must step in, verify the supply chain, and ensure that gas reaches consumers without delay. Transparent communication and proper monitoring can restore trust and ease the burden on the public. Until then, the daily struggle for cooking gas continues across the region.