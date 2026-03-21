x
Switch to: తెలుగు
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Virosh Haldi Ceremony
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Raashi Khanna Latest Photos
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Cooking Gas Shortage Troubles, Long Queues, and Delays Frustrate Consumers

Published on March 21, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Smartphones Turning Dangerous for Young Women, Warns Hyderabad CP Sajjanar
image
Video : Producer Niharika Konidela Exclusive Interview
image
Mega Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh: AMNS India Project Set to Transform Anakapalli
image
Will Prashant Kishor Switch Sides Again? Andhra Politics Heads for Strategic Battle
image
Dhurandhar 2 Telugu: Tsunami Start

Cooking Gas Shortage Troubles, Long Queues, and Delays Frustrate Consumers

Residents across the agency region are facing growing difficulties in accessing cooking gas. While officials maintain that there is no shortage, the ground reality tells a different story. Consumers are standing in long queues outside gas agencies, and in some places, “No Stock” boards have been added to the confusion.

The problem is being reported from districts such as Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, and Kumuram Bheem Asifabad. Many households are struggling as booked cylinders are not being delivered even after three or four days. This has forced people to visit agencies in person, often waiting for hours without any guarantee of supply.

Customers arrive with empty cylinders and stand in line from as early as 5 AM. Despite the wait, many return home empty-handed due to limited stock. For working families, this has become a daily disruption. Adding to the frustration, some consumers say they receive delivery confirmation messages on their phones even when the cylinder has not been delivered. When questioned, agency staff often cite technical issues, leaving customers confused and helpless. There are also allegations from locals that some agencies are diverting domestic gas cylinders into the black market. Though these claims are strong, agency operators deny them and insist that delays are due to late arrivals of stock from supply plants.

Residents say the situation is affecting their daily lives. Many are forced to switch back to firewood stoves due to the delay in gas supply. Consumers have also raised concerns about the lack of proper home delivery. They question why they must stand in line when doorstep delivery is part of the service. Some have complained about rude behaviour from agency staff, which adds to their frustration.

On the other hand, agency representatives claim that there is no actual shortage. They say the issue is temporary and caused by delays in transportation from gas plants. They have also urged people not to believe rumors circulating on social media and assured that the supply will normalise soon.

The need of the hour is clear. Authorities must step in, verify the supply chain, and ensure that gas reaches consumers without delay. Transparent communication and proper monitoring can restore trust and ease the burden on the public. Until then, the daily struggle for cooking gas continues across the region.

Next Dhurandhar 2 Telugu: Tsunami Start Previous Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers
else

TRENDING

image
Dhurandhar 2 Telugu: Tsunami Start
image
Sundeep Kishan Join Forces With Shambhala Makers
image
Rajamouli Heaps Praise on Dhurandhar: The Revenge

Latest

image
Smartphones Turning Dangerous for Young Women, Warns Hyderabad CP Sajjanar
image
Video : Producer Niharika Konidela Exclusive Interview
image
Mega Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh: AMNS India Project Set to Transform Anakapalli
image
Will Prashant Kishor Switch Sides Again? Andhra Politics Heads for Strategic Battle
image
Dhurandhar 2 Telugu: Tsunami Start

Most Read

image
Smartphones Turning Dangerous for Young Women, Warns Hyderabad CP Sajjanar
image
Mega Steel Plant in Andhra Pradesh: AMNS India Project Set to Transform Anakapalli
image
Will Prashant Kishor Switch Sides Again? Andhra Politics Heads for Strategic Battle

Related Articles

TGFA : Celebrities In Gaddar Awards 2025 Samantha’s Baapu Bomma Attire Raashii Khanna In UBS Release Press Meet SreeLeela In UBS Release Press Meet Priyanka Chopra Party Night with Nick Virosh Haldi Ceremony Raashi Khanna Latest Photos Nara Devaansh’s Dhoti Ceremony Meenakshi Chaudhary Confident Look In Black outfit Virosh Pradhanam and Mehendi evening Photos Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna Reception SreeLeela In Milan Fashion Week Vijay and Rashmika Wedding Album Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event