Coolie brings Handsome Profits for Sun Pictures

Superstar Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s crazy film Coolie was high on expectations and it opened with a bang. After the super success of Jailer, Sun Pictures invested big money and they have paid Rs 150 crores to Superstar alone. The film’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj has pocketed Rs 50 crores and the film recovered big money before the release. They have sold off the non-theatrical rights and pocketed big money. The theatrical rights of Coolie too are sold for good prices and the makers are in profit before the release.

The overseas rights and the Tamil theatrical rights alone fetched big money for the producers. Though losses are predicted in North and with the Telugu rights, they would be minor and the producer may have to pay the GSTs. Coolie is a narrow escape for the makers. The producers have paid big remunerations while there was a strict spend on the making. All those who watched the film discussed about the film’s poor quality and making. Lokesh Kangaraj and his team wrapped up the shoot in a hurry as there was a big bet on the remunerations. On the whole, Coolie failed to live up to the expectations but it is a profitable film for Sun Pictures. They made handsome profits.