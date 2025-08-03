Coolie gets a headstart over War 2

This Independence Day will witness an epic box office clash between two big-ticket films featuring some of India’s craziest stars. While one of is Bollywood action spectacle War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and NTR in lead roles, the other film is Coolie, a proper masala entertainer with a South cinema flavour.

The trailers of both films are already out and the promotional campaigns are currently underway with just ten days to go for a grand release. Rajinikanth starrer Coolie seems to have got a headstart over War 2, thanks to the scintillating promos and the thumping action packed trailer. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj came up with a subtle yet riveting cut for the trailer which matched the hype surrounding this project. The action extravaganza with big canvas involving stars like Nagarjuna, Upendra and Amir Khan is set for a thunderous opening for sure.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 is yet to create the much needed anticipation as the teaser and the trailer managed only a lukewarm response. While having stars like NTR and Hrithik Roshan will be the unique selling point for the openings, the film now require a massive promotional campaign and one good pre-release glimpse to augment the buzz ahead of the clash.

In Overseas, Coolie is off to a blazing start as the advance sales surpassed the million dollar mark in canter. But, War 2 is yet to garner momentum and requires heavy lifting from the distributors to ensure the film gets adequate number of screens in the competition. The advance sales are so-so till now and needs a big push to stay in the contention.

As now, Coolie mania has gripped moviegoers. War 2 team should go on a aggressive activity in the next few days to amp up the hype. Both films are set for release on August 14th.