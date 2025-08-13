x
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Coolie Movie Live Updates , Review

Published on August 14, 2025

Coolie Movie Live Updates , Review
Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today
Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?
Trending News Today
Coolie Movie Live Updates , Review

Coolie Live Updates from USA premier show begins at Thursday 4AM India Time / Wednesday 5:30PM CST [ Keep Refreshing This page] :

 

Superstar Rajinikanth has completed 50 years in Indian cinema and in his golden jubilee year, Coolie is heading for release. Crazy filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is the director and the film has a list of top actors like Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Rachita Ram, Reba Monica John in important roles. Nagarjuna is the lead antagonist and Aamir Khan has a cameo. The film’s advance sales smashed all the records and the film is expected to open on a super strong note in all the languages. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh worked on the music and background score. Coolie releases in a record number of screens today and check this space for the review of this mass entertainer:

Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today
Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?
Trending News Today

Coolie Movie Live Updates , Review
Coolie Sets the Stage Ablaze – North America Premieres Today
Why is War 2 a Crucial one for NTR?
Trending News Today
Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over 'Bogus Votes'

Payyavula Keshav Slams YSRCP Over 'Bogus Votes'
Supreme Court Strikes: Kodandaram, Aamir Ali Khan Ousted from Governor's Quota Seats
Semiconducter Mission: Sridhar Babu miffed by Modi Sarkar preferring AP to Telangana

