x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Coolie on rampage mode in overseas

Published on August 8, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock
image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood
image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
image
TG Vishwa Prasad Takes Tollywood Wage Row to Court

Coolie on rampage mode in overseas

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is poised to take an earth shattering start at the worldwide box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directional is likely to shatter numerous existing records on the opening day when it unspools in theatres on August 14th due to the unprecedented buzz in both overseas and domestic territories. Despite facing a heavy competition from Bollywood action spectacle War 2, which stars two prominent actors, Coolie seems to be the first choice among moviegoers.

With less than a week to go, the advance sales for Coolie are trending insanely as per trade estimates. The film is on rampage mode especially in overseas locations where Rajinikanth commands huge following. Coolie has already screamed past the 25 Crore mark with its pre sales in overseas market. Going by the current trend, the film is likely to record the biggest opening outside India with trade predicting more than 70 Crores gross from locations outside India. This will be the biggest box office start for an Indian film this year.

Coolie is all set to gross over 125 Crores on the opening day if the same continues for the next few days. The heady combination of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth besides the presence of notable actors from different languages is adding to the hype. The trailer, though fell short of expectations, received impressive response and augmented the hype on the film.

Coolie will have a sensational opening all over Tamil Nadu due to Rajinikanth’s craze and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s track record. In Telugu states, the hype is no lesser due to the crazy combination and the fact that Nagarjuna is appearing in a significant role. In North circuit, the film is likely to have a decent opening which is sufficient for a solid opening day all over.

Next Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock Previous Dull Weekend for Tollywood
else

TRENDING

image
Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock
image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood

Latest

image
Anjali turns to female centric films after Game Changer shock
image
Coolie on rampage mode in overseas
image
Dull Weekend for Tollywood
image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
image
TG Vishwa Prasad Takes Tollywood Wage Row to Court

Most Read

image
Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains
image
Shadow Over the Ballot: Rahul Gandhi’s Explosive Allegations Shake India’s Electoral Faith
image
IAS, IPS officers settling KTR’s Hisab Kitab

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Monochrome Look Disha Patani Stunning Look In White Dress Priyanka Jawalkar Golden Glow Pics Nidhhi Agerwal In Hari Hara Veera Mallu Pre Release Event Nidhhi Agerwal In HHVM Press Meet Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look