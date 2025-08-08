Coolie on rampage mode in overseas

Rajinikanth starrer Coolie is poised to take an earth shattering start at the worldwide box office. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directional is likely to shatter numerous existing records on the opening day when it unspools in theatres on August 14th due to the unprecedented buzz in both overseas and domestic territories. Despite facing a heavy competition from Bollywood action spectacle War 2, which stars two prominent actors, Coolie seems to be the first choice among moviegoers.

With less than a week to go, the advance sales for Coolie are trending insanely as per trade estimates. The film is on rampage mode especially in overseas locations where Rajinikanth commands huge following. Coolie has already screamed past the 25 Crore mark with its pre sales in overseas market. Going by the current trend, the film is likely to record the biggest opening outside India with trade predicting more than 70 Crores gross from locations outside India. This will be the biggest box office start for an Indian film this year.

Coolie is all set to gross over 125 Crores on the opening day if the same continues for the next few days. The heady combination of Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rajinikanth besides the presence of notable actors from different languages is adding to the hype. The trailer, though fell short of expectations, received impressive response and augmented the hype on the film.

Coolie will have a sensational opening all over Tamil Nadu due to Rajinikanth’s craze and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s track record. In Telugu states, the hype is no lesser due to the crazy combination and the fact that Nagarjuna is appearing in a significant role. In North circuit, the film is likely to have a decent opening which is sufficient for a solid opening day all over.