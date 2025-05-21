Coolie Telugu Rights: Nagarjuna is the Frontrunner

Superstar Rajinikanth is done with the shoot of Coolie and the film will hit the screens on August 14th across the globe. The film will head for a clash with War 2 that releases on the same day. The teaser of Coolie will be out soon and there is a huge demand for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. All the active producers and distributors have approached the makers of Coolie for the Telugu rights. King Nagarjuna will be seen in an important role in Coolie and he is paid a big remuneration.

The actor has approached the producers for the Telugu theatrical rights of the film. He is the frontrunner in the race and the deal is expected to be closed soon. S Naga Vamsi, Dil Raju and Mythri Movie Makers are the others in the race. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is a mass entertainer packed with action that deals with the gold smuggling mafia. Sun Pictures are the producers and Anirudh is the music director. Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John will be seen in other important roles.