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Home > Movie News

Copyright Suit over Dhurandhar Team

Published on April 9, 2026 by nymisha

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Copyright Suit over Dhurandhar Team

The team of Dhurandhar: The Revenge landed into trouble after a copyright suit was filed against the team. Trimurti Films has approached the court against Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios for using “Rang De Lal” from the second part of Dhurandhar.The song is from Tridev that released in 1989 and Trimurti Films holds the rights of the song. The song was composed by Anand–Milind and sung by Amit Kumar and Sapna Mukherjee.

Trimurti Films alleged that the song used in Dhurandhar: The Revenge was similar to the original and the permissions were not acquired by Aditya Dhar’s B62 Studios. Trimurti Films sought an injunction to restrain the use of the song further and they demanded copyright infringement charges. Dhurandhar: The Revenge released on March 19th and it emerged as one of the biggest hits of Indian cinema. Ranveer Singh played the lead role and Aditya Dhar directed this spy thriller.

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