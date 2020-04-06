Corona positive patient escapes from Gandhi Hospital

A corona positive patient undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital has escaped from the hospital on Sunday night.

The patient who escaped from the isolation ward of Gandhi Hospital is a native of Gadwal, according the hospital authorities. He was shifted to Gandhi Hospital from Gadwal after being tested positive for Covid-19. The Hyderabad police have launched a coordinated search operation with the Gadwal police to trace the corona positive patient who escaped from the hospital.

The Telangana government has ordered people returning from other countries, states and Tablighi Jamaat attendees to voluntarily disclose and get tested for corona virus. Those who are suspected of being infected with the coronavirus are transferred to hospital quarantine.

The escape of the Gadwal man from Gandhi Hospital is not an isolated case. In the past, at least three persons who were tested positive for corona virus had escaped from the hospital, their whereabouts still not known.

It is not just in Hyderabad, corona patients gave the slip to police and medical staff in other districts of Telangana too. In Nizamabad, a 35-year-old man escaped from the isolation ward of a government hospital on March 16.

Corona positive patients who try to escape from hospitals and those who do not cooperate with the government’s efforts to contain the contagion of Covid-19 should understand the gravity of the situation and the danger of spreading Covid-19 in the country.