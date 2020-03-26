Corona threat to Jagan Capital shifting: Naidu-CPI plea

The epidemic threat is disrupting public life everywhere. The Amaravati farmers are also badly affected but they are continuing their agitation which crossed 100 days today. Following this, TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu asked the Jagan Reddy government to recognise the strong feelings among the people.

Everybody’s demand is to continue Amaravati as the only Capital City of Andhra Pradesh. The farmers, women and youth are continuing their agitation despite the health risks. In his twitter message, Mr. Naidu said that the Amaravati agitators are continuing their protests by taking all precautionary measures against virus transmission.

CPI State Secretary Ramakrishna has also made an appeal to Jagan Reddy to change his 3 Capitals decision. He says that all parties and organisations except YCP are demanding continuation of Amaravati as only capital. Jagan decision will have dire consequences on the farmers and workers in Amaravati region. This will be more disastrous at a time when coronavirus is crippling human life and hitting world economies in a big way.

Corona threat came very untimely and threatening to obstruct YCP plans to shift Secretariat employees to Vizag by May end.