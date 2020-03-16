Coronavirus scare: Rs 8000 Cr loss for Film Industry

With the fast spread of coronavirus, people are scared to visit theaters and multiplexes in the country. Theaters are temporarily shut down all over the country till the end of this month. A call would be taken after the situations will be analyzed. The estimated loss of theater shut down is said to be close to Rs 8000 crores. A loss of Rs 4000 crores will occur because of the ticket sales.

The GST loss is said to be Rs 1000 crores. The loss of revenue on the sale of food, beverages, parking and other expenses is said to be close to Rs 2000 crores. Rs 1000 crores loss would take place on advertising income. On the whole, coronavirus is said to leave the Indian film industry in a loss of Rs 8000 crores.