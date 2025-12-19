Cost Failures of Telugu Cinema in 2025

2025 is not a great year for Telugu cinema. Several big-budget films failed to meet the expectations and many others ended up as flops. Here are four Telugu films which ended up impressive but are cost failures in Telugu cinema this year:

Daaku Maharaj: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bobby Kolli teamed up for the first time for Daaku Maharaj, a mass entertainer. The film was lauded for its technical standards and had moments for the masses. The film had a decent theatrical run but the film was a cost failure because of the excessive budgets. The team had to reshoot several portions and the budget got heaped up. The producers lost money even though the film ended up as a decent hit.

Kubera: Sekhar Kammula is known for his slow-paced making and he spends ample time on the sets. Because of the more number of working days, his recent film Kubera too is a cost failure. The film had top actors like Nagarjuna and Dhanush. The makers have sold the film for handsome prices but the budget could not be controlled. Kubera is a cost failure and it is a disaster in Tamil Nadu.

Kingdom: Kingdom is one of the decent films for Vijay Deverakonda in the recent times. The film also opened on a decent note and it got good hold over the weekend. Kingdom is the highest grosser for the actor in the recent times but the film is a loss venture for the producer because of the working days and the budgets involved. The shoot of the second part of Kingdom too was completed to an extent and the second part was shelved.

Kannappa: Kannappa is a comeback for Manchu Vishnu as an actor. The film also did decent in theatres and Amazon Prime came ahead to bag the digital rights. The makers have spent beyond the business limits of Manchu Vishnu. Though Kannappa was a relief for him as an actor, the film is a cost failure for him as a producer.