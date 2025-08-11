x
Home > Politics

Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event

Published on August 11, 2025 by Sanyogita

Countdown to Arrest? Roja in Crosshairs After Vigilance Report on Sports Event

Andhra Pradesh Vigilance officials are set to submit their final report today on the Adudham Andhra sports programme, an initiative held during the YSRCP government. The probe was ordered following allegations of massive irregularities in fund allocation and misuse. Sources indicate that the findings could put former Sports Minister M. K. Roja in serious legal trouble, with some in the YSRCP cadre reportedly fearing her possible arrest.

During the previous administration, the Adudham Andhra event was conducted over 47 days, with hundreds of crores reportedly spent. Vigilance and Enforcement officers investigated every aspect of the programme, from the purchase of sports equipment to the distribution of prizes and the organisation of competitions. Their inquiry reportedly uncovered large-scale fund misappropriation across multiple districts.

Allegations of Kickbacks in Equipment Purchases
One of the major accusations involves ₹37.50 crore spent on sports equipment purchases, allegedly involving commission deals. The procurement was made from six companies based in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bengaluru, through tenders floated by the Roads and Buildings Department, which had no direct link to sports.

Poor quality was also a concern, with cricket bats reportedly breaking soon after play began. In many districts, there were no registered players, leading to competitions being hastily organised with random participants. Despite this, expenses of ₹14.99 crore were shown for event organisation. Allegations suggest that prize money was even handed out to YSRCP workers, district sports officials’ relatives, and close associates.

Misuse of Funds for Accommodation and Ceremonies
The report is also expected to highlight irregularities in accommodation expenses. Officials allegedly claimed over ₹45 lakh for housing athletes in TIDCO homes and ₹65.51 lakh for food, though players reportedly protested over poor quality and inadequate arrangements. The closing ceremony in Visakhapatnam alone reportedly cost over ₹2.70 crore. Further, ₹30 lakh was spent on arrangements for VIPs, and ₹36 lakh was spent on photography and videography, all of which are now under scrutiny.

Political and Legal Fallout
Former minister Roja and B. Siddhartha Reddy are alleged to have played a key role in the scam. Even the current chairman complained, prompting the government to order the vigilance investigation. DGP set to review the report before it reaches the government, political observers believe that the findings could trigger a major legal battle and potentially lead to Roja’s arrest.

