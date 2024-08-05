x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Counter fake campaign against govt, Naidu tells officials

Published on August 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Counter fake campaign against govt, Naidu tells officials

chandrababu over fake campaign against govt

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked the officials to counter fake and false campaigns against the government. He said that the political parties have started a false campaign against the government to defame it. It was the responsibility of the officials to counter such a fake campaign, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that his government would not victimize any politician. There would be no political victimization in this government, he said. He further said that those who try to commit crime should be scared of punishment.

He said that two groups clashed in Bhattiprolu the other day. But the social media had circulated a photo where a political activist is holding the collar of a sub-inspector. He said that the photo was fake and it had nothing to do with politics. It was purely a fight between the two groups, he said. He wanted the officials to counter such fake campaigns in social media.

Also read : No-nonsense CM makes priorities clear for Collectors

He said that the YSR Congress leaders have held a protest in Delhi claiming that 36 persons were killed in the last two months. He said that they have asked the YSR Congress leaders to give the names of those 36 persons. The YSR Congress did not give the names till now, he said. He wanted the officials to take initiative and counter such allegations against the government.

He said that politicians have changed a lot with the media in their hands. They are spreading false and fake news among the people. Their intentions were to defame the government, he said. Politics too have changed a lot. Truth is taking a back seat, while the false is spreading fast, he said. He wanted the officials to protect the image of the government by countering such a fake campaign.

Next Buzz: Trisha in talks for Prabhas’ Film? Previous Jagan files write petition to restore security cover
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer

Latest

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look