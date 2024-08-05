Counter fake campaign against govt, Naidu tells officials

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday asked the officials to counter fake and false campaigns against the government. He said that the political parties have started a false campaign against the government to defame it. It was the responsibility of the officials to counter such a fake campaign, he said.

Chandrababu Naidu said that his government would not victimize any politician. There would be no political victimization in this government, he said. He further said that those who try to commit crime should be scared of punishment.

He said that two groups clashed in Bhattiprolu the other day. But the social media had circulated a photo where a political activist is holding the collar of a sub-inspector. He said that the photo was fake and it had nothing to do with politics. It was purely a fight between the two groups, he said. He wanted the officials to counter such fake campaigns in social media.

He said that the YSR Congress leaders have held a protest in Delhi claiming that 36 persons were killed in the last two months. He said that they have asked the YSR Congress leaders to give the names of those 36 persons. The YSR Congress did not give the names till now, he said. He wanted the officials to take initiative and counter such allegations against the government.

He said that politicians have changed a lot with the media in their hands. They are spreading false and fake news among the people. Their intentions were to defame the government, he said. Politics too have changed a lot. Truth is taking a back seat, while the false is spreading fast, he said. He wanted the officials to protect the image of the government by countering such a fake campaign.