Couple Friendly to Arrive on February 14

The upcoming romantic musical Couple Friendly, featuring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi, is scheduled for a February 14 theatrical release. The story is set in Chennai, offering a fresh urban backdrop to the love story.

To announce the release date, the team today unveiled a promotional video along with a new poster, highlighting the lead pair and setting the romantic mood.

With this film, Santosh Sobhan is looking to bounce back after a few debacles by choosing positive, audience-friendly content. The film is directed by Ashwin Chandrashekar and produced under the UV Concepts banner.