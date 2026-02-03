Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story

Actor Santosh Soban is gearing up to charm audiences with his upcoming romantic entertainer *Couple Friendly*, featuring Manasa Varanasi as the female lead. Marking a fresh turn in his career, Santosh steps into a pleasant, emotionally rooted love story that aims to strike a chord with viewers across age groups. The film is backed by the prestigious UV Creations and presented by UV Concepts, and is being produced on a grand scale in both Telugu and Tamil.

While the teaser and songs earlier highlighted the film’s rich production values, the recently released trailer brings the spotlight firmly onto its content and storytelling. Packed with simple yet impactful moments, engaging chemistry between the leads, emotional chaos, and a new-age romance, the trailer leaves a strong and lasting impression, setting high expectations for the film.

Santosh Soban plays an aspiring interior designer who takes up bike pooling while chasing his professional breakthrough. A chance encounter with Manasa Varanasi sparks a beautiful relationship, with their magical moments further enhanced by Aditya Ravindran’s soothing and heartwarming musical score. The narrative takes an emotional turn when their parents discover their live-in relationship, forming the core conflict of the story.

Set against an urban Chennai backdrop, the film blends romance, drama, friendship, and relatable conflicts in a way that promises wide appeal. Rajeev Kanakala and Goparaju Ramana deliver strong performances as the fathers, adding emotional depth to the narrative. Directed by Ashwin Chandrashekar and co-produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P., Couple Friendly is all set for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, promising a modern and refreshing cinematic experience for both youth and families alike.