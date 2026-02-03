x
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story

Published on February 3, 2026 by nymisha

Couple Friendly Trailer Hints an emotionally packed Love Story

Actor Santosh Soban is gearing up to charm audiences with his upcoming romantic entertainer *Couple Friendly*, featuring Manasa Varanasi as the female lead. Marking a fresh turn in his career, Santosh steps into a pleasant, emotionally rooted love story that aims to strike a chord with viewers across age groups. The film is backed by the prestigious UV Creations and presented by UV Concepts, and is being produced on a grand scale in both Telugu and Tamil.

While the teaser and songs earlier highlighted the film’s rich production values, the recently released trailer brings the spotlight firmly onto its content and storytelling. Packed with simple yet impactful moments, engaging chemistry between the leads, emotional chaos, and a new-age romance, the trailer leaves a strong and lasting impression, setting high expectations for the film.

Santosh Soban plays an aspiring interior designer who takes up bike pooling while chasing his professional breakthrough. A chance encounter with Manasa Varanasi sparks a beautiful relationship, with their magical moments further enhanced by Aditya Ravindran’s soothing and heartwarming musical score. The narrative takes an emotional turn when their parents discover their live-in relationship, forming the core conflict of the story.

Set against an urban Chennai backdrop, the film blends romance, drama, friendship, and relatable conflicts in a way that promises wide appeal. Rajeev Kanakala and Goparaju Ramana deliver strong performances as the fathers, adding emotional depth to the narrative. Directed by Ashwin Chandrashekar and co-produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P., Couple Friendly is all set for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, promising a modern and refreshing cinematic experience for both youth and families alike.

Previous Pawan Kalyan Issues Stern Warning, Questions Nagababu and Party Leaders’ Silence
