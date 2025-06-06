Court Hammer Falls Again on Sajjala’s Family

In a significant legal setback for YSRCP leader Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy’s family, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has partially modified its earlier order regarding the controversial possession of 63.72 acres of forest land in Kadapa district. The court directed authorities to maintain the status quo on the disputed land, which the government claims to have already taken possession of.

A division bench comprising Justice M Kiranmayee and Justice TC D Sekhar issued the order on Thursday while hearing a petition challenging the Kadapa Collector’s May 21 proceedings for land acquisition. The court noted that the single judge had earlier stayed the Collector’s orders and scheduled a further hearing for July 30, where officials must file their counters.

The legal battle began when Ramakrishna Reddy’s relatives, including his brother Divakar Reddy’s son Sandeep Reddy, daughter-in-law Bhagirathi, another brother Janardhan Reddy, sister-in-law Vijayakumari, and son-in-law Vaisathya Sandeep Reddy, approached the High Court. They sought to prevent government interference in what they claim as their rightful 201 acres of land in the disputed area.

The case revolves around forest department lands that were allegedly encroached upon. While authorities maintain they’ve lawfully taken possession of 63.72 acres, the court’s latest order puts a temporary halt on further action until the matter is fully heard. This development comes as a major embarrassment to the Sajjala Family.

Legal experts suggest the partial modification of the single judge’s order indicates the court’s careful approach in balancing property rights with government claims. The next hearing on July 30 is expected to bring more clarity on whether the land possession will stand or be rolled back.