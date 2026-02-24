Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations

In a major development related to allegations made by Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, a Patna court has refused to grant transit remand to senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Naik. Sunil Kumar Naik is a 2005 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre. He previously served in Andhra Pradesh on inter cadre deputation and is currently working as Inspector General of Bihar Fire and Home Guards in Patna.

The case stems from allegations made by Raghu Rama Krishna Raju regarding his arrest in 2021. He had accused certain police officials of custodial harassment and attempted to cause serious harm. After the TDP-led alliance government assumed office in 2024, a formal complaint was filed. Based on that complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code against Naik and other officials.

Following the FIR, Andhra Pradesh Police travelled to Bihar and detained Naik at his official residence early in the morning. A petition was then filed before a Patna court seeking transit remand to take him to Andhra Pradesh for further legal proceedings.

The court, however, refused the request. It observed procedural lapses in the manner in which the arrest was carried out. Reports indicate that no prior information was given to the Patna Police. Proper documentation, such as the case diary and arrest warrant, was also reportedly not produced before the court at the time of seeking remand.

The arrest led to protests by Home Guard personnel near Naik’s residence. Senior Patna police officials reached the location and brought the situation under control.

Citing deficiencies in procedure, the court rejected the transit remand plea and ordered Naik’s release. The ruling has shifted the focus to the next steps that Andhra Pradesh Police may take. Legal experts suggest that the matter may continue through proper judicial channels if authorities decide to proceed further.