x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations

Published on February 24, 2026 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University
image
Team Varanasi off to Georgia
image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage

Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations

In a major development related to allegations made by Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, a Patna court has refused to grant transit remand to senior IPS officer Sunil Kumar Naik. Sunil Kumar Naik is a 2005 batch IPS officer of the Bihar cadre. He previously served in Andhra Pradesh on inter cadre deputation and is currently working as Inspector General of Bihar Fire and Home Guards in Patna.

The case stems from allegations made by Raghu Rama Krishna Raju regarding his arrest in 2021. He had accused certain police officials of custodial harassment and attempted to cause serious harm. After the TDP-led alliance government assumed office in 2024, a formal complaint was filed. Based on that complaint, an FIR was registered under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code against Naik and other officials.

Following the FIR, Andhra Pradesh Police travelled to Bihar and detained Naik at his official residence early in the morning. A petition was then filed before a Patna court seeking transit remand to take him to Andhra Pradesh for further legal proceedings.

The court, however, refused the request. It observed procedural lapses in the manner in which the arrest was carried out. Reports indicate that no prior information was given to the Patna Police. Proper documentation, such as the case diary and arrest warrant, was also reportedly not produced before the court at the time of seeking remand.

The arrest led to protests by Home Guard personnel near Naik’s residence. Senior Patna police officials reached the location and brought the situation under control.

Citing deficiencies in procedure, the court rejected the transit remand plea and ordered Naik’s release. The ruling has shifted the focus to the next steps that Andhra Pradesh Police may take. Legal experts suggest that the matter may continue through proper judicial channels if authorities decide to proceed further.

Next Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage Previous Srikanth Odela writes a touching tribute to Nani for The Paradise
else

TRENDING

image
Team Varanasi off to Georgia
image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness

Latest

image
Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University
image
Team Varanasi off to Georgia
image
Emi Raa Balaraju: Heartbreak With A Twist
image
Bloody Romeo Title Glimpse: Witness Nani’s Madness
image
Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic Clash: A Bigger Damage

Most Read

image
Another Crisis Moment for Mohan Babu University
image
Court Refuses Transit Remand in Case Linked to Raghu Rama Krishna Raju Allegations
image
Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Assure Stability as Gold and Silver Prices Climb

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit