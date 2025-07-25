COURT to be Remade in Tamil

Natural Star Nani backed a small film COURT and the courtroom drama is a super hit at the box-office. Priyadarshi, Harsh Roshan and Sridevi played the lead roles while Ram Jagadeesh directed this small budget attempt. Now the film will be remade in Tamil soon and the project has been finalized. Veteran actor Prashanth will reprise the role of Priyadarshi in this film and Krithik, Iniya will play the other lead roles.

Krithik is the son of Tamil producer Kathiresan while Iniya is the daughter of actress Devayani. Thiagarajan will reprise the role of Sai Kumar who plays a senior advocate in the film. The shoot of the film will commence later this year and more details will be announced officially very soon.