COVID-19 Makes a Comeback in Asian Cities

Published on May 16, 2025 by nymisha

COVID-19 Makes a Comeback in Asian Cities

The coronavirus that once brought the world to a standstill is causing concern again. Hong Kong and Singapore are witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases. Despite warm weather conditions, both cities are seeing increased infections and even deaths, sparking fear among residents.

Health departments in these major Asian cities have advised people to remain vigilant. Hong Kong has reached its highest positivity rate this year, while Singapore reported a 28% increase in cases. Though current variants appear less dangerous, the surge remains worrying.

China and Thailand are also experiencing increased cases. Thai officials noted a spike following April festivals across the country. Hong Kong particularly shows concerning trends with severe cases, including fatalities, reaching 31 this year. Even children are becoming infected, adding to public anxiety.

Singapore’s Health Ministry released a report showing cases jumped 28% to 14,200 positive infections. Daily hospital admissions have increased by nearly 30%. The World Health Organization is closely monitoring this situation across major Asian cities.

Though current numbers remain lower than previous peaks, the rising hospitalizations with COVID symptoms are causing health officials to take notice across the region.

