COVID-19 toll in Telangana crosses 400; cases over 42K

The coronavirus death toll in Telangana has mounted to 403 with seven more fatalities, while 1,478 new cases pushed the state’s tally to 42,496, health officials said on Friday.

While Greater Hyderabad remained the hotspot accounting for 806 of the new cases, the numbers indicate that the virus spread is continuing across all regions in the state.

Hyderabad’s neighboring districts Rangareddy and Medchal reported 91 and 82 new cases respectively. Karimnagar saw a big surge with 77 cases while 51 new infections were recorded in Warangal-Urban. Cases were reported from 30 out of 33 districts.

Director of public health said 1,410 patients were discharged/recovered on Friday. This took the cumulative number to 28,705. The recovery rate stands at 68 per cent.

A total of 13,389 patients were undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The state further ramped up testing to conduct 15,124 tests, the highest since the COVID-19 breakout. With this the number of samples tested so far rose to 2,37,817.

According to the media bulletin, the state has conducted 4,945 tests per million. Eighteen per cent of the samples tested found positive.

A total of 39 laboratories in the state are conducting the tests. They include 16 government and 23 private laboratories.

The health department released the complete list of laboratories with the types of tests being conducted.

It also came out with the list of 61 government COVID-19 hospitals across the state. The government hospitals have 17,081 beds with only 1,793 occupied.

It also released a list of 57 private hospitals, almost all of them in Hyderabad and surrounding districts.