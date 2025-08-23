x
CPI Narayana’s Loose Talk on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan

Published on August 23, 2025 by Sanyogita

CPI Narayana’s Loose Talk on Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan

CPI leader K. Narayana is once again in the headlines, not for any great political achievement, but for his trademark comments. This time, he has targeted Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan, calling one “selfish” and the other a “buffoon.”

It is rather amusing when Narayana, whose own party struggles to win even a handful of votes in Andhra Pradesh, tries to lecture leaders who command lakhs of supporters. Chandrababu Naidu, with decades of experience, has transformed Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure and technology sectors. His decisions have always been guided by a vision for the state’s future, not petty political calculations.

Pawan Kalyan, on the other hand, has been consistently raising issues concerning youth, farmers, and the common people. His ability to connect with people at the grassroots level has made him a key force in state politics. Calling him a “chameleon” only exposes Narayana’s frustration with Pawan’s growing relevance.

Instead of focusing on attacking others, perhaps Narayana should reflect on why CPI has been reduced to the sidelines. Political relevance is earned through people’s support, not through sarcastic press statements. In today’s Andhra Pradesh, it is clear that leaders like Chandrababu and Pawan matter, not Narayana’s sound bites.

