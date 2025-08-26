Crazy non-Theatrical deal for Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Anil Ravipudi’s last film Sankranthiki Vastunnam is an industry blockbuster and the family crowds rushed to theatres to watch the film. Zee Studios has acquired the non-theatrical rights for a fancy price right before the release of the film. The digital giant has been keen on acquiring the non-theatrical rights of Anil Ravipudi’s ongoing film Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu that features Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role. Zee Studios has picked up the entire digital and satellite rights of the film for a fancy price. The deal has been closed recently and it is the biggest among the films of Chiranjeevi and Anil Ravipudi.

Zee Studios has sold out the Hindi digital rights for Amazon Prime and Zee holds the South satellite and digital streaming rights. Though Netflix and Amazon are in the race to acquire the digital rights, Zee Studios quoted a big amount for the complete satellite and digital deal. The next schedule of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will commence in September and the family entertainer will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2026. Nayanthara is the heroine and Bheems is the music composer. Sahu Garapati and Sushmitha Konidela are the producers of this mega budget attempt.