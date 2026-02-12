x
Movie News

Crazy Not a Trailer: Hey Bhagawan Hilarious Business Secret is still safe

Published on February 12, 2026 by swathy

Crazy Not a Trailer: Hey Bhagawan Hilarious Business Secret is still safe

Suhas is coming with full on fun entertainer Hey Bhagawan. Generally, we see a trailer for a film to raise the buzz and give a idea about the film’s story which audience then decide to watch it or not. Now, breaking this norm, Hey Bhagawan makers chose to reveal “Not a Trailer.”

The film had already built solid buzz with its teaser, and now the makers have amplified the excitement with this crazy reveal. Not a Trailer unveiled at a event attended by Supreme Hero Sai Durgha Tej. This offers an entertaining glimpse into the story’s quirky backdrop without giving away too much.

Brimming with hilarious moments, sharp punches, and breezy romantic portions, the trailer promises a full-fledged laughter riot. Sudharshan’s punchlines, Suhas’ impeccable comic timing, and Shivani Nagaram’s charming screen presence stand out, while Vivek Sagar’s energetic and playful score adds an extra layer of madness to the visuals.

The Not a Trailer also teases entertaining sequences featuring Harsha Vardhan, Ajay Ghosh, Naresh, Vennela Kishore, and Sravanthi, hinting at a wholesome ensemble-driven entertainer. Overall, it effectively raises expectations for a complete fun-filled ride hitting theatres on February 20th.

Backed by blockbuster producers Bunny Vas and Vamsi Nandipati, who previously delivered hits like Little Hearts, Raju Weds Rambai, and Eesha, the film appears poised to continue their successful streak with its strong promotional push and promising content. Directed by first-time filmmaker Gopi Atchara and backed by producer B. Narendra Reddy under the Trishul Visionary Studios banner.

Hey Bhagawan offers a fresh spin on family dynamics, business secrets, and hilarity. The film has cinematography by Mahi Reddy Pandugula, while Vivek Sagar scores the music. On the whole, Hey Bhagawan! teases a cleverly written, humor-laced story wrapped in secrecy. Hey Bhagawan hitting the big screens on February 20th and it looks like another blockbuster loading for Bunny Vas works and Vamsi Nandipati Entertainments banner.

