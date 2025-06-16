Crazy Projects of Telugu Cinema in 2025

2025 is half done and Telugu cinema hasn’t witnessed massive hits. The exhibition industry is struggling as there are lack of biggies. Here are some of the most awaited Telugu films of the year.

OG: Pawan Kalyan is presented in the most stylish manner and this gave goosebumps for Mega fans. It may be a surprise but OG is the most awaited film of the year and it is carrying bigger buzz than several pan-Indian releases of the year. Sujeeth is the director and the film releases on September 25th during the Dasara holiday season.

Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu’s fourth collaboration Akhanda 2 is high on buzz. The teaser kept the expectations high and the film is in the list of most awaited Telugu movies. Balakrishna’s performance and devotional content would be the major USP for the film. The makers announced that Akhanda 2 will release on September 25th but there are speculations that Akhanda 2 will release in December.

Raja Saab: Prabhas is a pan-Indian star and his films open on a strong note across the nation. His next film Raja Saab is a horror comedy directed by Maruthi. Raja Saab is high on expectations and the audience are waiting for the release of the film. Raja Saab releases on December 5th.

Among the other films, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Vishwambara, Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom and Teja Sajja’s Mirai are on the list for the audience.

Among the Dubbed Releases:

War 2: Young Tiger NTR is making his debut in Bollywood with War 2. The film features Hrithik Roshan in the lead role and it is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is a stylish action thriller and the film releases on August 14th.

Coolie: Superstar Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj are teaming up for an action thriller and it is titled Coolie. The film too is slated for August 14th release and the film is high on expectations. There has been huge demand for the Telugu theatrical rights of Coolie.