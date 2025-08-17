Crazy Updates on Suriya’s Telugu Film

Talented Tamil actor Suriya has signed a straight Telugu film for the first time and the film is currently under shoot. Sir and Lucky Baskhar fame Venky Atluri is the director and the shoot is happening currently. The makers have closed a massive deal and Netflix acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price. Suriya is also taking Rs 50 crores remuneration home. As per the latest update, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to join the sets of the film soon. He has given his nod for an important role.

Anil Kapoor is shooting for a straight Telugu film after 45 years. Vishwanathan and Sons is the title considered for this emotional drama and the title will be announced very soon. The makers are planning to release Vishwanathan and Sons on May 1st, 2026 during summer. All these updates will be made official very soon. Mamitha Baiju is the heroine and GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments is producing Vishwanathan and Sons.