x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Crazy Updates on Suriya’s Telugu Film

Published on August 17, 2025 by sankar

TRENDING

image
Mahavatar Narasimha: Most Profitable Film of 2025
image
Crazy Updates on Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Polling Booths Are Not Dressing Rooms: Prakash Raj
image
Suspense ends, BJP names Vice President candidate
image
EC hits out at Rahul Gandhi for ‘vote chori’ insult

Crazy Updates on Suriya’s Telugu Film

Talented Tamil actor Suriya has signed a straight Telugu film for the first time and the film is currently under shoot. Sir and Lucky Baskhar fame Venky Atluri is the director and the shoot is happening currently. The makers have closed a massive deal and Netflix acquired the digital rights of the film for a record price. Suriya is also taking Rs 50 crores remuneration home. As per the latest update, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to join the sets of the film soon. He has given his nod for an important role.

Anil Kapoor is shooting for a straight Telugu film after 45 years. Vishwanathan and Sons is the title considered for this emotional drama and the title will be announced very soon. The makers are planning to release Vishwanathan and Sons on May 1st, 2026 during summer. All these updates will be made official very soon. Mamitha Baiju is the heroine and GV Prakash Kumar is the music composer. Sithara Entertainments is producing Vishwanathan and Sons.

Next Mahavatar Narasimha: Most Profitable Film of 2025 Previous Polling Booths Are Not Dressing Rooms: Prakash Raj
else

TRENDING

image
Mahavatar Narasimha: Most Profitable Film of 2025
image
Crazy Updates on Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Coolie goes past 300 Crores while War 2 struggles

Latest

image
Mahavatar Narasimha: Most Profitable Film of 2025
image
Crazy Updates on Suriya’s Telugu Film
image
Polling Booths Are Not Dressing Rooms: Prakash Raj
image
Suspense ends, BJP names Vice President candidate
image
EC hits out at Rahul Gandhi for ‘vote chori’ insult

Most Read

image
Polling Booths Are Not Dressing Rooms: Prakash Raj
image
Suspense ends, BJP names Vice President candidate
image
EC hits out at Rahul Gandhi for ‘vote chori’ insult

Related Articles

Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures Raashi Khanna & Malavika at Filmfare Awards 2025 Bhagyashree Borse & Simran at Filmfare South Awards 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 Disha Patani Barbie Look In Blue Outfit Janhvi Kapoor’s phoolon ki saari Nabha Natesh’s Fast and Furious saga Rashmika Mandanna’s Super Sleek Fashion Vibe Manasa Varanasi In A Private Event Samyuktha In Mega Blood Donation Camp Shruti Haasan In Coolie promotions Faria Abdullah In Gurram Papireddy Movie Teaser Launch Vijay Deverakonda At Kingdom Movie ProMotion Nabha Natesh Grace In Gray Dress Bhagyashri Borse In Kingdom Pre Release Event