CRDA Invites Tenders for Amaravati High Court and Assembly Buildings

Published on March 2, 2025 by nymisha

CRDA Invites Tenders for Amaravati High Court and Assembly Buildings

In a major step towards Amaravati capital construction, CRDA has invited tenders for permanent High Court and Assembly buildings with an estimated cost of Rs 1,816 crore. The tender submission deadline is set for the 17th of this month, with technical bids opening the same day.

The Assembly building, designed by London-based Fosters, will cost Rs 768 crore and feature a unique design with a tall spire-shaped structure offering panoramic views of Amaravati city. The building will span 11.21 lakh square feet across 103.76 acres, with a basement, ground floor, and three stories. The first floor will house ministers’ chambers, an Assembly hall, a Council hall, and a library, while the second floor will include committee chambers and training centres.

The High Court building, estimated at Rs 1,048 crore, will be constructed in Super Block F of the government complex. Spread across 42.36 acres with 2,032 lakh square feet, it will have a basement, ground floor, and seven stories. The seventh floor will feature a full-court meeting hall, dining area, and spacious library.

Both projects were initially planned during TDP’s term but were halted when the YSRCP government came to power, causing significant cost escalation from original estimates.

