Cricketer Ambati Rayudu is likely to be YSRCP candidate for Guntur LS

Prominent Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupathi Rayudu is all set to join the ruling YSR Congress. He is in constant touch with Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He is now on the Guntur district tour, visiting some government schools and the Rythu Bharosa Kendaras.

He is also interacting with the farmers, women and students during his tour and showering praises on Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. If one goes by these moves, it is clear that the cricketer is making his way into the ruling party.

Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy had decided to field Ambati Rayudu as the party’s candidate for the Guntur Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is currently represented by industrialist, Galla Jayadev, for the second consecutive term.

The YSR Congress had lost the seat twice in 2014 and 2019. It fielded former MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry in 2014 and another former MP Modugula Venugopala Reddy in 2019. Though the party was able to bring down the majority for TDP’s Galla Jayadev in 2019, it is not sure of winning the seat this time with the old faces.

In the hunt for new faces, Jagan Mohan Reddy found cricketer Rayudu as the best bet and is said to have made up his mind to field him. But, the TDP is strong in Guntur district and Amaravati falls under the same Lok Sabha seat.

The Amaravati farmers have been fighting against the government’s decision on three capitals. They have been extensively campaigning against the YSR Congress and it is to be seen if this would help the opposition TDP to retain the seat for the third consecutive time or lose it for the YSR Congress.