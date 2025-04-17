Critically Acclaimed actor caught using Drugs

Critically acclaimed Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has done Telugu films like Dasara, Devara, Daaku Maharaaj and Rangabali. The actor is busy with a lot of South Indian films and is one of the busiest, highest paid stars. He has been in news from the past few months for drug usage and his behaviour on the sets has turned out to be a point of discussion. The actor has been caught using drugs on the film sets and a complaint has been registered against him. Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious has filed a complaint against Shine Tom Chacko Film Chamber and the production house of Soothravakyam.

Soothravakyam is directed by Srikanth Kandragula and the film features Vincy, Chacko, Vincy Aloshious and Deepak Parambol. Shine was reportedly taking drugs and he fled from a hotel in Kochi when the cops conducted raids. He is yet to respond to the complaint for now. The CCTV footage was captured. Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in 2015 in a cocaine case.