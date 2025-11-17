x
Home > Movie News

Crucial Breakthrough in iBomma Ravi Case

Published on November 17, 2025 by sankar

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar has interacted with the media to reveal some key developments after the arrest of Ravi, the organizer of piracy website iBomma. He said that Ravi holds over 35 bank accounts and they are retrieved. The cops have worked hard to trace and nab Ravi after a large hunt. “Ravi has been operating piracy racket through the Telegram channel and he has been promoting betting apps. Through this the public has lost crores of money. He also stole the private information of lakhs of people. We request everyone not to encourage pirated websites and land in risks. Ravi has the information of 50 lakh subscribers. This is from those who watched the pirated websites” told Sajjanar.

“Behind these piracy websites, there is a huge cyber criminal racket which is dangerous. Ravi holds the citizenship of Carribean Islands (Saint Kitts and Nevis) and he is operating from the country. He travelled to India through France and we have staged an operation to trace and arrest Ravi. He is operating 65 mirror websites from abroad. There are more than 21000 movies in his hard disks from 1972 till date. Ravi himself revealed that he earned over Rs 20 crores through piracy and betting apps. We have seized Rs 3 crores now. He asked the public to download apk files and install his apps on their smartphones. He obtained driving license and PAN card through fake names” told Sajjanar.

Top Tollywood celebrities Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Rajamouli, Suresh Babu and Dil Raju interacted with the Police Commissioner today morning after the arrest of iBomma Ravi.

