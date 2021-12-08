Crucial change in Megastar’s God Father Team

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Lucifer. The movie is titled God Father and is directed by Mohan Raja. The shoot of the film is happening on a fast note in Hyderabad. Talented writer Lakshmi Bhupala worked for the film as a writer walked out of the project. Some of the episodes penned by Lakshmi Bhupala are completed. The makers are now holding talks with top writer Burra Sai Madhav to join the team of God Father.

Burra Sai Madhav worked for Megastar’s films like Khaidi No 150 and Syeraa. God Father features Nayanthara as the leading lady and is produced by NV Prasad, Ram Charan. God Father will hit the screens during summer this year. Thaman is composing the music and background score for this political thriller.