Crucial change in Pushpa 2: The Rule

Sukumar is busy carving out Pushpa 2: The Rule and the shoot of the film reached the final stages. Icon Star Allu Arjun imposed a strict deadline to wrap up the shoot and the film is slated for August 15th release. We have some exclusive news about a crucial change in the technical team of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film’s editor Karthika Srinivas who has been working with Sukumar from the past few years has walked out of the project due to creative differences with Sukumar. Top Editor Navin Nooli who is working on several top films is now roped in for the film.

The makers also removed the name of Karthika Srinivas from the recent posters and the second single. Navin Nooli and his team are completely focused on Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun, Rashmika, Anasuya, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil are the lead actors in Pushpa 2: The Rule and the film is made on a record budget. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Devi Sri Prasad scored the music. Pushpa 2: The Rule is one of the most awaited pan-Indian films this year.