Anasuya Bharadwaj Elegant Look
Pooja Hegde Casual Look
Nabha Natesh Barbie Look
Jyotika Stylish Look
Mrinalini Ravi Stuns In Saree
Suma Kanakala in new rugged look
Celebs At IND Vs PAK Match At Dubai
Andreea Stunning Photoshoot
Meenakshi Chaudhary Glows In Green
Anjali Stuns In Her Latest Photoshoot
NTR’s Super Stylish Look
Nitish & Keerthi Wedding at Abu Dhabi
Aishwarya Lekshmi Pretty Look
Aishwarya Rajesh Stunning Look
Sonakshi Sinha Habibi-ing
Sonal Chauhan Brown Chocolate Love
Trisha Stuns In Wine Colour Suit
Malaika Arora Dazzling Look
Pranita Subhash Traditional Look
Tejaswi Madivada Cinderella Look
Crucial changes for Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Published on February 24, 2025 by swathy

Crucial changes for Bigg Boss Telugu 9

Even though the latest season, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 that ended a few months ago was not impressive, fans are thrilled about the next season. Nikhil surprisingly won the last season, even though many thought Gautham would win. Season 8 wasn’t as popular as Bigg Boss Telugu 7 and many people were upset as most of the contestants were from Karnataka. Star Maa and Disney Plus Hotstar were accused of casting actors from their own TV shows who were out of work as part of their payment deals. Every season of Bigg Boss Telugu starts in September.

Since Bigg Boss OTT is not happening soon, the main show might begin sooner than usual, possibly in May, based on a report. The upcoming season will only feature well-popular celebrities and regular people won’t get a chance to participate, according to the producers. Some viewers found the last season dull because it lacked romance and fun. To fix this, Avinash, Gangavva, Tasty Teja, and Rohini were brought in to make people laugh. However, older contestants presented challenges for the show’s creators for various reasons, not just their health. Therefore, this season won’t include any older contestants. The decision was made based on the feedback of the last season. Nagarjuna will continue to host Bigg Boss Season 9.

