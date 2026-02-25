x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Samantha Stuns In Black Attire
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
View all stories
Home > Politics

Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval

Published on February 25, 2026 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?
image
Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval
image
Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu
image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates
image
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked

Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval

Major political developments are unfolding in Andhra Pradesh as the aftershocks of the 2024 Assembly elections continue to reshape the state’s political landscape. Following the electoral defeat of the YSR Congress Party, several senior leaders resigned from the party and shifted their allegiance to the ruling coalition. The exits included members from both the Assembly and the Rajya Sabha, signalling a broader realignment within state politics.

The latest focus is on the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, where six MLCs who were elected on the YSRCP ticket had submitted their resignations earlier and sought formal acceptance from the Chairman. Their resignations, however, were kept pending for months. Recently, the Chairman issued notices directing them to appear for a hearing and clarify whether their resignations were voluntary.

Among those who received notices were Kalyan Chakravarthi, Karri Padmasri, Pothula Sunitha, Marri Rajasekhar and Jayamangala Venkata Ramana. In a politically symbolic moment, Jayamangala Venkata Ramana appeared before the Chairman wearing a scarf of the Jana Sena Party. His appearance drew attention as it reflected his new political alignment.

During the interaction, the Chairman questioned whether the resignation had been submitted under any form of pressure or coercion. Venkata Ramana stated clearly that he had resigned from the YSR Congress Party on his own and that no external influence was involved. He requested that his resignation be approved without further delay. The other MLCs also reiterated that their resignations were voluntary and affirmed that they stand by their earlier decision.

These resignations were originally submitted in August 2024. At that time, the members had personally met the Chairman and sought acceptance of their letters. With the fresh round of notices and hearings now underway, the matter has gained renewed political importance.

The outcome carries significant implications. Although YSRCP has been reduced to just 11 seats in the Assembly, it still holds strength in the Legislative Council. If the resignations of the six MLCs are accepted, the numerical balance in the Council could shift and alter the political equation in favor of the ruling coalition. The Chairman’s decision will therefore not only determine the immediate future of these members but also influence the broader power dynamics within the Upper House.

Next Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image? Previous Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu
else

TRENDING

image
Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu
image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates
image
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked

Latest

image
Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?
image
Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval
image
Vishnu Vinyasam, Sure Shot Hit: Sree Vishnu
image
Nani’s Bloody Romeo Latest Updates
image
Chay’s Vrushakarma Glimpse Date Locked

Most Read

image
Why Is YSRCP Struggling to Protect Its Hindu Image?
image
Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval
image
45 Days: Fresh Twist in Tirumala Laddu Row

Related Articles

Keerthy Suresh Star Night With Senior Actresses Allu Sneha Reddy Blooms In Yellow Gayatri Bhardwaj In Cult Movie Teaser Release Event Varalaxmi Sarathkumar In Saraswati Trailer Launch Niharika Konidela’s Colorful Attire Hebah Patel Beautiful In Blue Saree Nayan Sarika In Vishnu Vinyasam Movie Event Rakul Preet Singh Disney Princess Mood Samantha Stuns In Black Attire Chiranjeevi and Surekha Throwback memories Lakshmi Manchu In Bookie Movie Event Riddhi Kumar Baby Girl Look Shivani Nagaram Promotions for Hey Balwanth Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event Vishwak Sen Photoshoot Swayambhu Teaser Launch Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit