Crucial Developments in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council as YSRCP MLCs Seek Resignation Approval

Major political developments are unfolding in Andhra Pradesh as the aftershocks of the 2024 Assembly elections continue to reshape the state’s political landscape. Following the electoral defeat of the YSR Congress Party, several senior leaders resigned from the party and shifted their allegiance to the ruling coalition. The exits included members from both the Assembly and the Rajya Sabha, signalling a broader realignment within state politics.

The latest focus is on the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, where six MLCs who were elected on the YSRCP ticket had submitted their resignations earlier and sought formal acceptance from the Chairman. Their resignations, however, were kept pending for months. Recently, the Chairman issued notices directing them to appear for a hearing and clarify whether their resignations were voluntary.

Among those who received notices were Kalyan Chakravarthi, Karri Padmasri, Pothula Sunitha, Marri Rajasekhar and Jayamangala Venkata Ramana. In a politically symbolic moment, Jayamangala Venkata Ramana appeared before the Chairman wearing a scarf of the Jana Sena Party. His appearance drew attention as it reflected his new political alignment.

During the interaction, the Chairman questioned whether the resignation had been submitted under any form of pressure or coercion. Venkata Ramana stated clearly that he had resigned from the YSR Congress Party on his own and that no external influence was involved. He requested that his resignation be approved without further delay. The other MLCs also reiterated that their resignations were voluntary and affirmed that they stand by their earlier decision.

These resignations were originally submitted in August 2024. At that time, the members had personally met the Chairman and sought acceptance of their letters. With the fresh round of notices and hearings now underway, the matter has gained renewed political importance.

The outcome carries significant implications. Although YSRCP has been reduced to just 11 seats in the Assembly, it still holds strength in the Legislative Council. If the resignations of the six MLCs are accepted, the numerical balance in the Council could shift and alter the political equation in favor of the ruling coalition. The Chairman’s decision will therefore not only determine the immediate future of these members but also influence the broader power dynamics within the Upper House.