Crucial discussions happening on Janaganamana

Liger is the biggest disaster of Indian cinema and the pan-Indian film turned out to be a huge shock for Puri Jagannadh. After a small break, Vijay Deverakonda moved on and he is shooting for Kushi in Hyderabad. Puri Jagannadh flew back to Mumbai and is busy about his next film. He already completed two schedules of Janaganamana and the film too will have Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. There are speculations that the project is shelved. Puri Jagannadh is holding talks about the film and Janaganamana is not shelved for now. My Home Group is producing this pan-Indian film and there are black clouds around the project.

The film will not get the needed buzz because of the result of Liger. The discussions about the budgets are on. Puri needs to rework on the script for sure. Vijay Deverakonda is tight-lipped and did not speak about the project for now. The makers are worried as they need to invest big in the film. Puri and the makers will finalize things after which Vijay Deverakonda will take the final call. For now, nothing has been finalized about Janaganamana. If all goes well, the next schedule of the film will take place in Morocco in October.