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Home > Movie News

Crucial Films for Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer

Published on April 16, 2026 by nymisha

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Crucial Films for Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer

This weekend, two small films Thimmarajupalli TV and Papam Prathap are releasing in theatres. Young Telugu actor Kiran Abbavaram is making his debut as producer with Thimmarajupalli TV and the film introduces several new faces. The film is made on a strict budget and is a village-based drama. Thimmarajupalli TV is a crucial film for Kiran Abbavaram as he intends to produce more films. The success of this film brings a lot of boost for him as a producer and he will get the confidence to produce more films. The initial response from the premieres is decent and positive.

Thiruveer has impressed the Tollywood audience through Masooda and The Great Pre-Wedding Show. He is yet to deliver a proper commercial hit. He believes that Papam Prathap is the right film. ETV backed the film and Papam Prathap too is made on a strict budget. The film is packed with fun and Thiruveer is promoting the film on all the platforms. The success of films like Papam Prathap will help Thiruveer do more and more films. Thimmarajupalli TV also introduces several debutants and the success will boost their career. Thimmarajupalli TV and Papam Prathap are crucial ones for Kiran Abbavaram and Thiruveer.

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